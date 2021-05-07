My brother is watching me from above’ Nikki Tamboli on doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 after her brother’s demise

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli lost her brother a few days ago due to COVID-19 complications. Amid the tough times for Nikki, she has decided to get back to work and is all set to participate in Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Announcing the news, she penned an emotional note, saying that her brother, will be watching her from above.

Along with a picture she wrote,” I am at that stage of my life right now where I have my family who is struggling hard to overcome the loss on one hand and where I have my work commitments..where I am at the peak of my career on the other, and if I have to choose between this there’s no other option my family comes always first but my family my parents my dad always told me to go live your dreams go achieve it because trust me your brother will be the most happiest watching you fulfill your dreams. I remember before my brother was admitted in hospital we had discussed khatron Ke khiladi & he was very excited and happy about it. I am choosing khatron ke khiladi because of my work commitment and I have always been loyal to my work because it has given me everything. @colorstv @endemolshineind has been a backbone where I am today is because of them. I know in my heart what my family means to me.”

Nikki further added, “I have been portraying myself to be strong in front of people but I know where I stand in my life & my family knows what I am going through, but as it’s said “The Show Must Go On.” I m going for my brother, for my family and to overcome my fear where as I know there are hundreds and millions of people who are praying for my family & my brother & I am going to go achieve all of that with the support of my guardian angel my dada.”

Nikki Tamboli wrote that she wanted her brother to come out of the hospital and watch her in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, but that won’t happen now. However, she added that he will be watching over her from above. “I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever,” wrote Nikki.