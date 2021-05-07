Stalin’s cabinet has a Gandhi and Nehru

Call it by design or coincidence – Tamil Nadu’s newly minted cabinet will have a Gandhi

running the Khadi and rural employment department, and a Nehru captaining urban

development.

Only ticklish aspect is both this Gandhi and Nehru had faced corruption charges in the past,

before being cleared of all charges by courts.

Only the prospective speaker will have trouble calling out the names of Gandhi or Nehru,

ordering them either to speak out or shut up. It is tough to shout: “Gandhi, your time is

up. Let Nehru begin his reply now.”

For the record, however, it has to be noted R Gandhi, the four-time MLA from Ranipet

constituency, is minister for Khadi, village industries, and Bhoodhan. Whereas While

five-time Trichy-West MLA, is minister for urban development and municipal

administration.

In 2005, Gandhi, along with his wife and son faced a corruption case for amassing assets

disproportionate to his known sources of income.