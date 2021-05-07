When can you can meet others after being Corona Positive? read to know more

India is in the midst of a devastating second COVID-19 wave that has strained the country’s health infrastructure and overburdened frontline medical workers. The COVID-19 cases in the second have also breached the 4-lakh mark with the country witnessing over 4 lakh cases for the second consecutive day.

In the second wave, the double mutant strain is wreaking havoc and attacking the respiratory system of the patients severely due to which, the need for oxygen support has increased manifolds in hospitals across the country. However, many patients are beating the disease with prior consultation to the doctors and proper medication at their homes.

Meanwhile, there are many questions arising in people’s mind during this second wave of COVID-19. Among them is the question about for how many days, a COVID positive patient can spread the deadly disease to others. This query of people was answered by Dr Vineet Chadha during a webinar where he said that the transmission of COVID-19 from an infected person to others becomes negligible after 10 days.

Dr Vineet Chadha also stated that if the infected person stops showing any symptoms without any fever for 4-5 days, then he/she does not need a negative test report, which means that if you are feeling well after a week or 10 days after contracting the coronavirus, it means that you have recovered from the virus.

In a study conducted last year by the National Center for Infectious Diseases (NCID), Singapore, it was claimed that the patient is free of infection after 10 days. Researchers assessed the risk of spreading the virus from 73 infected persons admitted to different hospitals. They found that up to seven days after the onset of symptoms, there is a high probability of the virus increasing in the patient and spreading in the air, but within the eighth to tenth day, the virus starts to weaken and by the 11th day it is destroyed completely.

However, critically ill patients require prolonged intensive care. Therefore, it is not appropriate to leave them after 11 days, even if they do not spread the infection to others, their own life is in danger and they require proper medication.