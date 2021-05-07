Woman missing since 2020 found living in tent, eating moss and grass

A 47-year-old woman who went missing over six months ago was found living in a tent in a national forest in Utah, living on a diet including grass and moss after a drone that was searching for her crashed nearby, authorities said.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, on Sunday the women, whose name wasn’t publicly identified found in a remote area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, “This woman… had lost a significant amount of weight and was weak, but she was apparently also resourceful,” the statement said. Authorities believe that the woman by choice chose to move to Diamond Fork Canyon and had been surviving on a small amount of food she brought with her, as well as grass and moss. She also had access to water from a nearby river.

A 47 year old woman missing in Diamond Fork Canyon since November 2020 was found alive yesterday. While she was missing to us, @UCSO_SAR officials believe she was there by choice. https://t.co/qXk5m9NUlz pic.twitter.com/zeDryEdAhy — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) May 4, 2021

After US Forest Service officials found her car abandoned at the campground. The sheriff’s department began searching for the woman in November 2020. Officers returned to the Diamond Fork area with a drone to try to figure out if the woman was still around on Sunday. While searching for the downed drone, they came across a tent that looked abandoned — until “the zipper of the tent opened and there was the woman,” the department said. “We now believe she knowingly chose to remain in the area over the months since November 2020.” The department said the gathered information suggested that this woman might struggle with mental health challenges.

Deputies took her to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation but said it was possible she would choose to return to the forest. The department said. “We want to be clear that while many people might choose to not live in the circumstances and conditions this woman did, she did nothing against the law”.