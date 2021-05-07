‘You are what we all strive to be’: Dulquer Salmaan on his parent’s wedding anniversary

Megastar Mammootty and his wife Sulfath Kutty celebrated their 42 years of togetherness on Thursday. The couple got married on May 6, 1979. On this occasion, son Dulquer Salmaan shared an adorable throwback picture of his parents and wished them on their special day. He wrote, “Happy anniversary Umma and Pa! This picture looks like it could be from last year! You both are what we all strive to be like! #couplegoals #theOGs #beaconsoflove #happyfolk #lovebirds #foreveryoung #grateful #mashallah #blessed #festiveweek #birthdaysandanniversaries”.

Actor Manoj K Jayan commented, “My dearest mammookka and itha?? ??Happy wedding anniversary ?????.” Actor Aparna Gopinath also showered love on the couple as she wrote, “Absolutely just so cute and adorable. Happpppppppppieeee Anniversary to them ??.” Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon also wished the couple on their wedding anniversary.