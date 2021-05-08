14-year-old boy dies in lightning strike in Maharashtra

Thane (Maharashtra): A 14-year-old boy from Thane’s Shahapur tehsil was reportedly died after being struck by lightning, police said on Friday.

The rural police said that the incident occurred at Farde Pada hamlet near Shivner village late on Thursday evening. “The victim, Paras Farde, was going to the farm with his family members when it started raining heavily. The boy died on the spot after lightning struck him,” a police official said. The minor’s body was sent for post-mortem to a local government hospital and at Shahapur police station a case of accidental death was registered.