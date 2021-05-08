4 children died due to suffocation after car gets auto-locked: UP

Bagpat ( Uttar Pradesh): Four children died due to suffocation after getting trapped inside a car while playing in Chandinagar area of Bagpat, an official said on Friday. The exact place where the incident took place is in Singoli Taga village where the car of the one named Rajkumar was parked outside his home. Among the four children, two were boys and two were girls. The police are investigating the matter.

According to villagers, the children from the neighborhood entered the car and started playing, then suddenly the car got locked. Khekra CO MS Rawat told, “Due to auto-lock, five children got stuck as they were playing inside a car. Four of the children have died while one is critical. Bodies were sent for postmortem”.