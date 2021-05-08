4-yr-old boy falls into 90-ft borewell in Rajasthan: rescued after 16hrs

Jalore (Rajasthan): A four-year-old boy named Anil fell into an open borewell over 90-feet-deep in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Thursday morning, rescued after a 16-hour-long operation. The child fell into a newly-dug borewell yesterday around 10 am while he was playing at a field in Lachhari village. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, and some locals in the area rescued the boy, around 2 am on Friday. During the operation, the child was given oxygen with the help of the oxygen cylinder through a pipeline, a CCTV camera had also set up with the help of the rope to monitor the situation into the borewell.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bhupendra Kumar Yadav told, “The child, Anil has been rescued with joint efforts of all. He is safe and admitted to the hospital where he is under doctors’ observation. Three NDRF teams from Gandhi Nagar, Vadodara, and Ajmer were involved in the operation along with one SDRF team told ANI late night.” The SDM also appreciated a local named Madharam for his special efforts in rescuing the child.