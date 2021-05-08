630 Oxygen cylinders found at state minister’s home

New Delhi: More than 630 oxygen cylinders were found from the house of Aam Aadmi Party MLA and cabinet minister in Delhi, Imran Hussain. The Delhi High Court has sought the reply of the minister on this issue. The Delhi High court sought the reply of the minister while considering a plea alleging hoarding of oxygen by political leaders.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Malviya has came down heavily against the state government over the issue. ” AAP MLA and cabinet minister Imran Hussain is found hoarding 630 oxygen cylinders at his home while people are dying and Arvind Kejriwal is screaming his lungs out blaming the central government for shortage.AAP is creating artificial shortage, killing people for politics”, tweeted Amit malaviya.

A social activist Vedansh Sharma has approached the Delhi High Court in the issue. In the plea, filed through advocate Amit Tiwari, he alleged that Hussain was hoarding oxygen cylinders at a time when the entire city was in the midst of crisis due to the short supply of the life saving gas.