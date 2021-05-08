DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Country officially declares first day of Eid Al Fitr

May 8, 2021, 10:40 pm IST

A country has officially declared the first day of Eid Al Fitr . Australia has officially declared the first day of Eid Al Fitr .  Australia has officially declared that Thursday, May 13, will be the first day Eid Al-Fitr and the first day of the month of Shawwal 1442 AH. Australian National Imams Council (ANIC) has made the announcement.

ANIC made this announcement after consulting with members of the Australian Fatwa Council and local and global observatories.

 

