Country officially declares first day of Eid Al Fitr

A country has officially declared the first day of Eid Al Fitr . Australia has officially declared the first day of Eid Al Fitr . Australia has officially declared that Thursday, May 13, will be the first day Eid Al-Fitr and the first day of the month of Shawwal 1442 AH. Australian National Imams Council (ANIC) has made the announcement.
ANIC made this announcement after consulting with members of the Australian Fatwa Council and local and global observatories.
Eid Al-Fitr Statement for the Year 1442AH – 2021
Wednesday, 12th of May 2021, will be the last day of the Month of Ramadan 1442AH
The Day of Eid Al-Fitr will be Thursday 13th of May 2021
and the first day of the Month of Shawwal 1442AH
EID MUBARAK pic.twitter.com/U7I8U8d8GH
— Australian National Imams Council (@ImamsCouncil) May 7, 2021
