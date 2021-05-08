Country restricts entry of foreign workers

A country has decided to restrict the entry of foreign workers into the country. Singapore has announced this decision. The country took this decision to contain the spread of of coronavirus.

As per the new decision, construction, Marine Shipyard and Process (CMP) work pass holders who have earlier obtained approval will be allowed entry as approved, except for a small group with planned arrivals in June who will be rescheduled to arrive in subsequent weeks. Migrant domestic workers who have obtained earlier approval will be allowed entry as approved except for some with planned arrivals prior to June 7 who will be rescheduled to arrive in subsequent weeks. Other work pass holders who obtained approval to enter prior to 5 July will not be allowed to enter.

Also Read: India reports highest single-day deaths

“We will inform employers on when to re-apply for entry when the situation has stabilised and will prioritise them for entry approval then. In view of the need to reschedule the entry of work pass holders who had already obtained approval to enter, we regret that we will not be accepting new entry applications from higher risk countries and regions with immediate effect, except for workers needed for key strategic projects and infrastructural works who we will continue to allow entry,” said the ministry in a statement.