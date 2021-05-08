Country to resume flight services to selected destinations; Updates ‘Green List’

London: England has decided to resume international flight services to some selected destinations. As per the new decision, the country will allow residents to travel to selected destinations from may 17.

England has updated the ‘Green List’ of countries where the residents will be allowed to travel. Twelve destinations have been put on a green travel list for people in England, meaning anyone returning will not need to quarantine from 17 May. Turkey, Maldives and Nepal will also be added to England’s red list of countries from Wednesday 12 May, meaning travellers from those destinations will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on their return.

Updated Green list:

– PORTUGAL

– AUSTRALIA

– NEW ZEALAND

– SINGAPORE

– BRUNEI

– ICELAND

– FAROE ISLANDS

– GIBRALTAR

– FALKLAND ISLANDS

– ISRAEL