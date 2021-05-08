Covid-19: Renowned Sitar player of Jaipur-Senia gharana passes away at 49.

Jaipur-Senia gharana exponent Pt Debu Chaudhury died on Friday last week due to Covid-related complications, at that time his son, sitar player Prateek Chaudhuri, was himself admitted to GTB Hospital. Less than a week later, Prateek also died due to Covid and cardiac arrest. He was 49.

Prateek was admitted along with his father last week. He was improving and was to cremate his father on Monday but his vitals began to deteriorate and he was admitted to the ICU where he could not pull through and died of a cardiac arrest.

Prateek began learning the ropes of Senia gharana sitar from his father and his dada guru Ut Mushtaq Ali Khan. He was also a professor at Delhi University, an A-Grade artiste of radio and national television.

Prateek had begun to perform often in the last few years and had staged performances at significant venues across the world. One of his notable performances was a special concert for former US President Bill Clinton on his first trip to India in March 2000. The Ministry Of Culture also mourned the demise of the Sitarist with a heartfelt tweet.