Covid-19: Samples collected from Delhi Zoo tested coronavirus negative

New Delhi: As 8 Asiatic lions tested COVID positive in the Hyderabad zoo, samples of animals at Delhi’s National Zoological Park (NZP) were collected and sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly.

On Friday, Delhi zoo director Ramesh Pandey said that all government protocols are being obeyed at the zoo. As many as 12 samples of several varieties were collected and sent for histopathological examination.

‘Sanitisation drills never stopped in the NZP since after the Covid-19 phase’

All the samples tested negative for COVID-19, reported an official from the zoo. Pandey added, “The sanitisation drills never stopped in the NZP since after the Covid-19 phase. The NZP went through avian influenza sanitisation drills and now all protocols are similarly being continued for Covid. ”

As per the report of The Indian Express, the official said that they were observant and that nothing unfavourable was reported by the IVRI yet and the detailed reports are awaited.

Lioness, 8 Asiatic lions tested positive

8 Asiatic lions from the Hyderabad zoo tested positive for COVID-19, on Tuesday. Shortly after that a lioness at the Etawah Safari Park also tested positive for COVID-19 and another was doubted to have caught the infection.

IVRI Joint Director Dr KP Singh said, “Sixteen samples of 14 Asiatic lions at the Etawah Safari Park had been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) for RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. On Thursday, one lion tested positive for the virus, while another was considered as a suspected case. The remaining 12 lions have tested negative. ”