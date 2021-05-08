Covid-19 Update: Active cases reaches 9707 in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate remained firm at 96% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.7% in the country. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 997 new coronavirus cases along with 1026 new recoveries and 19 deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 372, followed by Makkah with 250, the Eastern Province with 123, Asir recorded 54 and Madinah confirmed 49 cases.

Till now 425,442 people were infected with the coronavirus in the country. In this 408,676 people were recovered. The death toll is at 7059. At present there are 9707 active cases in Saudi Arabia. In this 1319 re in critical condition.