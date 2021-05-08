Covid-19 Update:1023 new recoveries reported in Qatar

533 new coronavirus cases along with 1023 new recoveries and 6 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 342 contacts of active cases and 191 travel related.

Thus the overall infection tally reached at 210,603. The total recoveries now stands at 200,467. The death toll is at 502. At present here are 9634 active cases in the country.

There are 21 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 516 7 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 261 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

In the last 24 hours, 16,412 people were tested in the country. In this 3967 people were tested for the first time. Till now 194,1171 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar.

24,615 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,787,160.