Dubai based company to donate 10% of profits to India to fight Covid-19

A Dubai based company has announced that it will donate its 10% of profits to India to fight the second wave of coronavirus infection. Danube Group based in Dubai has made this announcement. The company has announced that it will donate 10% of its profits in May to India.

The relief initiative will be handled by Danube Home Foundation. The group will extend support to agencies that provide oxygen and NGOs in Mumbai. At present the group has decided to donate to three institutions – Popular Front of Maharashtra, Rotary India and Kalsekar Hospital- in Mumbai. Soon the company will be providing support to NGOs across the country.

“Given the severity of the devastating pandemic situation in India, it’s our responsibility to make efforts towards helping the needy and the suffering across India. If we look at the nationwide fight against Covid-19, it is very much required for all organisations to come forward in every possible way to ensure that citizens have seamless access to the healthcare services, oxygen and other necessary requirements which can save precious lives,” said Adel Sajan, Group Managing Director of Danube Group.