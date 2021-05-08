First case of Indian variant of COVID-19 detected: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka: On Saturday, Sri Lanka detected its first case of the Indian variant of coronavirus, which is also known as B.1.617 from the person who returned from India. According to the report of Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of the University of Sri Jayewardenapura released on Saturday, said the infected person had returned from India and was found at a quarantine center for returnees in Colombo. The Colombo Gazette reported the sample was among several other samples obtained for testing until April 30, the statement also gave details of other variants so far found in the island.

On Friday Sri Lanka recorded 19 deaths, the total number of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 stands at 764. Sri Lanka has over 121,000 coronavirus infections with over 101,000 recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in March last year.