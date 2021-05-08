Indian girl memorises 195 countries’ capitals & currencies; creates world record

A 10-year-old child named Sara Chhipa, from a native of Bhilwara, Rajasthan, India created a world record on May 2 by memorizing all the 195 “Countries – Capitals & Currencies” across the world. “Countries & Capitals” were the previous world record, here Sara has added one more dimension about their currencies. This record was administered through a virtual live event on May 2 at 4:30 pm UAE time, 6 pm India time, and was streamed on Facebook, YouTube & LinkedIn. In this category, Sara has become the first in the world to create and hold the “world record”.

Around three months back with the support of her mentor, Sushant Mysorekar, founder of Brain Rhyme Cognitive Solutions, Singapore, Sara’s world record journey started. Sushant trained Sara on memorizing these through various memory, creative skills, and intelligence techniques. After some sessions, her mentor identified the spark in Sara and shared the plan with her parents. It was not an easy journey for Sara especially during the initial days of learning all the complex names along with the pronunciation of those countries and capitals. Her mentor’s support was crucial as he not only inspired Sara but also helped her through his various creative memory techniques. In beginning, it used to take around 1.5 hours to practice all 585 records, which Sara reduced to around 15 minutes with the regular practice.

According to her father, Sara started memory techniques classes during the lockdown and the world record attempt was not pre-planned at all. Sara came to Dubai along with her parents when she was only one year old. Interestingly, Sara is also a budding cricketer, an avid dancer, and had performed various stage shows in Global Village, Dubai, and shared the stage with Bollywood celebrity Karishma Kapoor at Bollywood Parks, Dubai. She is also exposed to the practices of yoga and breathing techniques through the Art of Living Foundation. She also has her YouTube channel, ‘Shine with Sara’ and currently running a weekly series on “Incredible India”.