Indian wrestler Seema Bisla qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Indian woman wrestler Seema Bisla has secured a Tokyo Olympics berth. Seema Bisla secured the Olympics berth in women’s 50kg. She became the fourth Indian woman wrester to achieve this. She earned this achievement after reaching the finals of the World Olympic Qualifier at Sofia in Bulgaria.

It will be first time that four Indian women wrestlers will compete in the Olympics. In the 2106 edition, three Indian women wrestlers had competed.

Seema joins the elite company of Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Sumit Malik, (125kg) Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) in men’s freestyle and Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) in women weights for those who have qualified for the Olympics.