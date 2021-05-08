Kajal Aggarwal and her husband receives first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

Mumbai: Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a private hospital in Mumbai. On her Instagram stories, the actress shared photos of her recent hospital visit and few photos of herself posing happily after getting the vaccine by health workers. Kajal also bumped into actor Anupam Kher at the hospital where the couple got vaccinated. She shared the photo with the caption, “Bumping into @anupamkher. Was so good to see you, sir, after so long, albeit not the most preferred place (sic).”

Earlier, Kajal had shared a heartfelt note about the ongoing COVID crisis across the country and urged everyone to stay optimistic during these times. “The world is a scary place right now and this pandemic is testing our resilience, health, and patience in ways we didn’t know possible. The least we can do, through this, is not burden our overworked health care system,” she shared.