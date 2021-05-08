Kerala lockdown guidelines: Here’s all you need to know…

Thiruvananthapuram: From today onwards, a complete lockdown comes into effect in Kerala in view of the alarming spike in coronavirus cases and deaths in the state. The lockdown will last till May 16.
According to the announcement made by the Pinarayi Vijayan govt, the nine-day lockdown is being made to break the chain of transmission of the dangerous virus. At the time of the lockdown, all essential goods and services will remain available to the people.
All you need to know:
- Govt offices and their independent and subordinate offices and public corporations shall remain closed.
- Emergency services like military, petrol pumps, airport, seaport, railways, healthcare, police will remain functioning.
- Hospitals and all related medical institutions will continue to remain working.
- Commercial and private enterprises shall be closed down.
- Shops including ration shops (under PDS) dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, bakeries will be permitted to function.
- All shops shall be closed by 7.30 pm except those relating to medical supply.
- Banks are allowed to work from 10 am to 1 pm only for the public with minimal staff up to 2 pm.
- All roadways and waterways transport services will remain suspended.
- Air and rail services (except Metro) will remain operational.
- Use of taxis and autorickshaws including Uber, Ola etc will be allowed only for the acquisition of essential commodities, medicines and for attending to medical emergencies as well as transport from/to airports and railway stations (with proof of ticket).
- The movement of private vehicles shall be permitted only to the extent of getting essential products.
- For interstate road transport of individuals on emergency purposes, registration on COVID-19 Jagratha portal is compulsory.
- All educational, training, research, coaching institutions etc shall remain closed.
- All places of worship shall be closed for the public.
- All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings shall be prohibited.
- In case of a funeral, a gathering of not more than 20 persons will be permitted.
- In the case of pre-fixed marriages, not more than 20 persons can be allowed with strict social distancing protocol.
