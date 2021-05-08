Kerala lockdown guidelines: Here’s all you need to know…

Thiruvananthapuram: From today onwards, a complete lockdown comes into effect in Kerala in view of the alarming spike in coronavirus cases and deaths in the state. The lockdown will last till May 16.

According to the announcement made by the Pinarayi Vijayan govt, the nine-day lockdown is being made to break the chain of transmission of the dangerous virus. At the time of the lockdown, all essential goods and services will remain available to the people.

All you need to know: