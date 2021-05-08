‘Lives of people can be lost, but the tax collection should not be lost’: Rahul Gandhi hits out union government

Former Congress president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has continued his attack against the union government over the Covid-19 situation in the country. Rahul Gandhi on today hit out at the union government over over the goods and services tax (GST) on vaccines, saying the lives of can be lost but the Prime Minister’s tax collection should not be lost.

“Lives of people can be lost, but the tax collection of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) should not be lost”, tweeted Rahul Gandhi in Hindi.

Earlier many state government ruled by non-BJP parties has asked the union government to remove the

five per cent GST on the Covid vaccines. With the five per cent GST on Covid vaccines the state governments have to pay Rs 15-20 extra per dose to the central government.