Rhea Chakraborty’s uncle passes away due to COVID-19

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty wrote a heartfelt post to express her grief over her uncle’s demise who passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

Col S Suresh Kumar VSM was 52 when he took his last breath. The actress shared more details about the retired army officer in her post. She revealed that Colonel Suresh was a renowned orthopaedic surgeon, who served the country for many years. Her post read, “Col S Suresh Kumar VSM (Retd) 10.11.1968- 1.5.2021. A renowned orthopaedic surgeon, a decorated officer, a loving father and a wonderful human being. Covid took you away, but your legacy continues … Suresh Uncle, you’re a real life Hero! I salute you sir ? R.I.P”

Rtd. Lieutenant Colonel Indrajit Chakraborty, Rhea’s father served as a doctor in the army for over 20 years. The actress and her dad shared a close bond with late Col Suresh. Chakraborty urged her followers to stay home and stay safe. She also stressed the importance of not stepping out amid the Coronavirus crisis in the country. She added in her post, “I urge you all to please be home and stay safe, Covid doesn’t see good or bad #letsuniteagainstcovid #stayhomestaysafe ?”

Rhea has been actively sharing verified COVID-19 resources to help the aided people. She even opened up her Instagram DMs to provide assistance to the people, who have been affected by the pandemic.