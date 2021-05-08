Salman Khan to help 25,000 film industry daily wage workers amid the pandemic

Bollywood star Salman Khan has pledged to take care of the financial needs of 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry amid the second wave of Covid-19 in India. Ashok Dubey, Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) General Secretary told, “Salman Khan’s manager spoke to BN Tiwari (FWICE president) and asked us to send details of 25,000 workers from the federation. The star will be crediting Rs 1,500 in each one’s bank account. He was helpful even last year when Covid first hit India, and he is back at it again,” Ashoke Dubey concluded.

Earlier it was reported, that the revenue earned from Salman’s upcoming film ‘Radhe’ will be distributed in COVID-19 relief work. The film is slated to hit the big screens and simultaneously on ZEEPlex on May 13. A spokesperson of Salman Khan Films said, “We are glad to be a part of this noble initiative, to contribute our bit towards the nation’s fight against Covid-19. Since the last year, we have been consistent in our efforts towards fighting Covid-19, since this unprecedented crisis struck our country and the world. Very importantly, we have also come to realize that holding up the release of a pre-shot film may not help us in any way but using its proceeds towards fighting the pandemic is a more suitable and pragmatic approach. ‘Radhe’s’ release on ZEE5 and ZeePlex will empower us to contribute more in these extremely difficult times”.