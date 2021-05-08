UK mom sets record for the fastest labour by giving birth to baby in 27 seconds

A mom gave birth in one of the quickest times ever, taking just one push to deliver her baby in 27 seconds.

Sophie Bugg, 29, was 38 weeks pregnant when she popped to the bathroom in the middle of the night at her home in Basingstoke, Hampshire – only to leave the bathroom with a baby less than a minute later.

Her partner, Chris, 32, had to act fast when Sophie came outside the bathroom door with the baby’s head between her legs.

With just one big push, baby Millie was born into her shocked dad’s arms.

Sophie was cited as saying by Daily Mail, “She was ridiculously fast! One moment I’m texting my friend on the toilet and seconds later, I’ve got a baby in my arms. Actually pushing her out from when the lady on the phone told me to push only lasted 27 seconds, it was so fast.”

She said, “I had no pains and my waters hadn’t broken, there was no realisation I was having her at all. It sounds really crude but it just felt like I needed to go for a poo.”

She continued, “I had messaged my friend saying I don’t feel great, then put the phone down from where I was sat on the loo and went to get up from the toilet. As I went to lift myself up, my body just got that feeling like I needed to push for a poo. So I sat back down, pushed, and as soon as I did that push, I knew it was not from behind!”