Viral post: 75-year-old woman hugs doctor after recovering from Covid-19

A heartwarming post of an elderly woman embracing a doctor after recovering from Covid-19 has gone viral on social media. The pictures post was shared by Facebook user Tanmoy Dey and are from the Medical College Hospital in Kolkata. The caption of the post, translated from Bengali reads, “Since the last 10 days, this 75-year-old grandmother who was battling Covid-19 at the Calcutta Medical College recovered and went back home. While going, she hugged a doctor who had also fought against the virus with her and showered love and blessings on her. What can be a more beautiful photo than this? Photos like these provide inspiration against such battles”. As seen in the pictures, the woman is embracing Dr. Avisikta Mallick wearing a PPE kit, after recovering from Covid-19. She had tears in her eyes.

The post has gone viral on social media with around 2,000 shares and likes. In the comments section, netizens applauded healthcare workers and thanked them for their service amid the coronavirus crisis. “God is with you doctors nurses and all connected persons,” said one. “They are the real heroes; proud of them,” commented another user.