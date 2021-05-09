Arjun Reddy actor celebrates 32nd birthday at home, read more.

Vijay Deverakonda turns 32 today, May 9, and due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, he is celebrating his birthday at his home with family members. On this special day, social media is filled with wishes from his fans, whom the actor calls Rowdy boys and girls.

As heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda turned a year older today, his fans made sure that they made Liger, his next actioner, trend.

The Arjun Reddy actor has achieved stardom in a comparatively short span of time, and his image appears to be immune to a stray box office failure like his last release, World Famous Lover. The actor is collaborating with directors such as Sukumar and Shiva Nirvana for his future projects, and Liger is targeted to audience across India.

Vijay Deverakonda is a superstar today, but before his breakthrough as lead actor, he essayed small character roles in the films such as Nuvvila and Life is Beautiful. What has kept him in a good stead is his choice of roles and the fact that he wants something unique in each of his films. Box office results apart, each film of his has made him a better actor.

He has a loyal fan base across the country. He rose to fame with his exceptional performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy, which was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh and Tamil as Adithya Varma. His fans took to social media to wish the Dear Comrade star.