Boxes of Remdesivir injection found in Canal archives

Chandigarh: The number of Covid patients in the country is increasing rapidly. So as to meet this situation the demand for the Remdesivir injection also rises. But the antiviral drug is said to facing an acute shortage in its supply. At this time of crisis, boxes of Remddesivir injection along with some other injection was found from the canals. These include 1456 injections supplied to the government, 621 Remdesivir injections and 849 unlabeled injections.

According to a newspaper report, the price of Remdesivir injection is Rs 5,400and the manufacturing date given is March 2021 and the date of expiry is November 2021. The date of manufacturing of the other injection found is April 2021 and the expiry date is March 2023. Surprisingly, this injection is not for sale, only for government supplies. The incident took place in Bhakra Canal near Chamkaur Sahib in Punjab.

Currently, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said that there was a huge shortage of oxygen, vaccines and medicines as well as ventilators in the state. Even though, 809 ventilators provided by the Government of India, there is no engineer to install 108 ventilators. He has written to the Center several times since last month. Furthermore, such a large stock of essential injections found in the canal shows the carelessness of the government. Talking about the injection, Drug Control Officer Tejinder said that at first glance, it seems that the injection is fake because the labels applied to it are different from the labels of the original injection.