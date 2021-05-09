Chief Minister warns farmers

Punjab Chief Minister has warned the protesting farmers. He warned that strict action will be taken against the farmers if they violate the Covid-19 restrictions. The state government has imposed weekend lockdown and night curfew till May 15.

Around 32 farmer unions in the state has earlier declared that they will hold street protests against the lockdown imposed in Punjab. The farmers unions has also urged shopkeepers to defy the restrictions.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the state DGP to strictly enforce the weekend lockdown in the state and deal stringently with any violation in view of the farmers’ call for the protest.