Covid-19: 7 held in UP for selling pneumonia injections as Remdesivir

Noida: On Saturday, the Noida police arrested 7 persons for selling vials of injections used in pneumonia treatment packaged as Remdesivir.

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug that is being used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and because of its high demand, it is not easily available in the market.

The persons who sold the injection were Musir, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Ali, Azharuddin, Abdul Rahman, Deepanshu alias Dharamvir Vishwakarma and Bunty Singh, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Among the accused some work as nursing staff with hospitals in Delhi-NCR, others are medical representatives of pharmaceutical companies, they said.

The police added that the accused used their credentials to target innocent people who needed Remdesivir injections in hospitals and at pharmacies.

Those who were arrested sold a vial between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000 while it normally does not cost more than Rs 3,500 depending on the producer, the police said.

Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida), said police in Gautam Buddh Nagar district have been observant and are tracking such elements involved in hoarding and black marketing of resources, including medicines, which are in demand during the ongoing pandemic.

“Today, the teams of ACP 2 and Sector 58 police station met with success after they arrested these seven people who were part of a gang that sold injections used in pneumonia treatment to needy persons after wrapping them in labels of remdesivir injection,” he said.

According to Mr Singh, the gang members used their credentials to illegally make huge gains by cheating innocent and needy people.

The police said 9 vials of original and 140 vials of fake Remdesivir injections and Rs 2.45 lakh cash, among other items, were recovered from the arrested, the police said.

An FIR has been filed against the accused at Sector 58 police station under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act besides sections 420 (cheating), 468 and 470 (both related to forgery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Mr Singh said.