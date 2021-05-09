Covid-19 Update: 1572 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE. 1572 new coronavirus cases along with 1560 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 536,017 people were infected with coronavirus infection in UAE. In this 516,329 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1613. At present there are 18,075 active cases in UAE.

The Ministry has conducted 203,147 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over45.8 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

The UAE registered the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases in April this year after the highs recorded in January and February. Since April 10, the number of new infections has been more than recoveries . Medical experts have called the trend a positive development of the nation bending the Covid curve with a steady number of low cases largely remaining between 1,700 to 2,200.