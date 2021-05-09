Covid-19 Update: More than 4 lakh coronavirus cases reported in India for the 4th day in a row

New Delhi: More than 4 lakh new coronavirus cases were reported in India on Sunday. This is for the fourth day in a row that the country is reporting more than 4 lakh cases. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

4,03,738 new coronavirus cases along with 3,86,444 new recoveries and 4,092 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally surged to 2,22,96,414. The total recoveries now mounted to 1,83,17,404. The death toll is at 2,42,362. At present there are 7,36,648 active cases in the country. A total of 16,94,39,663 people have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19 in India.

Twelve states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan account for over 80 per cent of India’s total active cases. 180 districts in the country have shown no fresh cases in the last 7 days, 18 districts in 14 days, 54 districts in 21 days and 32 districts in the last 28 days.