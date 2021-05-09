Free public parking announced in Abu Dhabi during Eid holidays

Free public parking has been announced in Abu Dhabi during Eid Al Fitr holidays. From May 11 the public parking will be free for all residents. Also Darb toll will be exempted on Eid holidays. This was announced by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Drivers have also been exempted from the toll gate system charges during the Eid holiday. Free parking will start from Tuesday, May 11, until the end of the official holiday (29 Ramadan until 3 Shawwal, 1442 Hijri). Additionally, the Mussafah industrial area parking lot M18 will be free of charge during the holiday.

Also Read: Updated metro, bus timings during the Eid Al Fitr holidays announced in Dubai

The Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Toll gate charges will resume once the official holiday is over. The charges will apply from 7am to 9am, and from 5pm to 7pm, Saturday to Thursday.