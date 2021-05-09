Gulf country to lift partial curfew

A gulf country may lift the partial curfew imposed in the country by the end of Ramadan. Kuwait is planning to lift the curfew. Supreme Ministerial Covid-19 emergency committee is scheduled to meet on today to discuss the possibility of lifting the partial curfew by the end of Ramadan.

Also Read: Gulf country to reopen cinema theatres from Eid

Kuwait imposed the partial curfew in the country on March 7. While the curfew will be lifted, it is likely that the government allows other restrictions to be lifted for those that are vaccinated. So far, the only those that are vaccinated are allowed to enter the cinemas, which are opening during the Eid Al Fitr holiday after being closed for over a year.