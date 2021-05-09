Gulf country to reopen cinema theatres from Eid

A gulf country has decided to reopen cinema theatres from Eid day. Kuwait has took this decision. The cinema theatres were shut for the last 15 months. This was announced by Kuwait Cinema Company vice chairman, Hisham Al Ghaneem.

Only vaccinated people will be allowed to watch movies’. The Health Ministry in the country will soon issue the guidelines and working time of the cinema halls.

Also Read: State government extends ‘corona curfew’

Kuwait’s Cabinet of Ministers issued a decision on Monday that starting on May 22 all Kuwaitis, their first degree relatives and domestic workers are barred from travelling out of Kuwait unless they are vaccinated.