Hyderabad: police inspector, wife killed in car crash near city

Hyderabad: An Additional Inspector S Laxman worked in Hyderabad’s Sultan Bazar police station (39) and his wife Jhansi (34) were killed early on Saturday morning in a fatal road accident in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Kushalav, their 7-year-old son, escaped with minor injuries. Jhansi was the one driving the car.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram, K Purushotham Reddy, who visited the spot, told when their car reached Karthika Homes at Abdullapurmet on NH-65, Jhansi, who was at the wheel, failed to notice a truck negligently parked on the left lane of the road. The car crashed into the rear portion of the truck. Lakshman and Jhansi died on the spot due to severe injuries, Their son, Kushalava, 7, who was in the rear seat, escaped with minor injuries. The family had gone to their native place in the Suryapet district of Telangana for a family ritual. They were on their way back to Hyderabad when the accident took place. The front portion of the Maruti Swift car was completely damaged after it crashed into the lorry.

The police arrived, following which the bodies were shifted for post mortem. According to Meerpet Inspector, the accident took place around 1:15 am on Saturday.

After the incident, a TikTok video of Jhansi driving the car was circulated on social media saying that she got her license recently. The ACP said the video, being shared at least a year ago on social media and they had verified that Jhansi had a driving license. The victims did not wear seat belts and Investigators pointed at the negligent parking of the truck driver could be the main reason for the accident.