“It’s sad to see Health Minister occupy an alternative reality “: Shashi Tharoor

Former union minister and Congress MP from Thiruvanthapuram, Shashi Tharoor has came down heavily on union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over his remarks that no new COVID-19 cases have been detected in 180 districts in the last seven days. The Congress MP accused that the union minister occupy an “alternative reality while the nation gasps for breath”.

” It’s sad to see HealthMinister [email protected] ? occupy an alternative reality while the nation gasps for breath &the world sees Indians suffering. Can one imagine Dr Fauci celebrating SMSs, promoting faux medicines& endorsing unproven therapies? No one believes our figures”, tweeted the Congress MP.

SMS delivered as an Indication of success in fighting #Covid? pic.twitter.com/g8bvgy9Q1p — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 9, 2021

Earlier on Saturday while addressing the 5th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM), Harsh Vardhan has said that in the last onw eek no new coronavirus cases were reported from 180 districts in the country.

Would love to see that explanation! The nation wants to know…. pic.twitter.com/9pornqAMyT — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 9, 2021

Shashi Tharoor also tagged a media report which claimed that the Indian Medical Association has demanded an explanation from union health minister for “promoting” Patanjali’s Coronil tablet, and tweeted: “Would love to see that explanation! The nation wants to know…”