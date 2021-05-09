Kerala Covid updates: 35,801 people confirmed coronavirus today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 35,801 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 4767, Thiruvananthapuram 4240, Malappuram 3850, Kozhikode 3805, Thrissur 3753, Palakkad 2881, Kollam 2390, Kottayam 2324, Kannur 2297, Alappuzha 2088, Idukki 1046, Pathanamthitta 939, Kasaragod 766 and Wayanad 655.

Today, it has been confirmed that 68 deaths in the last few days are due to Covid-19. This brings the total death toll to 5814. 115 health workers were affected by the disease.

1,23,980 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 28.88. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,70,33,341 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

The test results of 29,318 people who were diagnosed with the disease were negative. 4,23,514 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 14,72,951 people have so far been freed from Covid.

Today, 316 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 32,627 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 2743 is not clear.

Today there are 10 new hotspots. 2 areas were excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 796 hotspots. There are currently 10,94,055 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 10,62,625 are under home / institutional quarantine and 31,430 in hospitals. A total of 53,242 people were newly monitored.