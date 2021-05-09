Maharashtra: 103-year-old man from Palghar beats Covid-19

Palghar: Officials reported on Sunday, a 103-year-old man from Palghar in Maharashtra has healed from COVID-19 in spite of being in the unsafe age group.

A native of Virendra Nagar area, Shamrao Ingle, was admitted to a rural COVID-19 hospital in Palghar after he incurred the virus.

On Saturday, He was discharged after healing from the disease, a spokesperson of the district collectorate said in a statement.

As per the doctors at the hospital, the aged man reacted well to the medical treatment given to him and co-operated with the staff at the department.

On Saturday, he walked out of the hospital with a smile.

The hospital staff and Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal greeted the centenarian with flowers at the time of his discharge.

As per official figures, the district has so far recorded a total of 95,682 COVID-19 cases and 1,715 deaths due to the disease.