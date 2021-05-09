One of UK’s most wanted criminal arrested by Dubai police

The criminal who had run away from the authorities for over eight years, Michael Paul Moogan, was captured by the police recently. The escapee was wanted for his alleged role in a “large scale drug trafficking plot” in the UK.

After Interpol put out a Red Notice against him, the police arrested him in Dubai.

Moogan(35) from Croxteth, Liverpool, had been on the search since a raid that took place at a café in Rotterdam assumed of being used as a front for meetings between drug traffickers and cartels. It is believed to be central to a plot to bring hundreds of kilogrammes of cocaine into the UK every week.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has appreciated the Dubai Police for their “coordination, professionalism and swift action” in effecting the arrest.

Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID), Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, said the inquiry team was able to identify the suspect although he had used a different name and nationality.

Al Jallaf added, “Once identified, he was immediately placed under our surveillance.”

Director of the Wanted Persons Department at Dubai Police, Colonel Saeed Al Qamzi, said they were able to track the suspect in spite of his attempt to escape investigators.

“Thanks to the Criminal Data Analysis Centre at Dubai Police, we were able to utlise the latest capabilities and technologies to identify Moogan,” Al Qamzi added.