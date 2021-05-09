Pakistani doctor becomes first Hindu woman to crack prestigious CSS examination

Pakistan: A Hindu woman named Dr. Sana Ramachand MBBS, in Pakistan, has cleared the country’s prestigious Central Superior Services (CSS) examination and has been selected for the elite Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS). She is coming from a rural area of the Shikarpur district in Sindh province, which has the largest Hindu population in Pakistan. Out of the 18,553 who had appeared in the written tests she is one of the 221 candidates who cleared the CSS examination. After elaborate medical, psychological, and oral tests the final selection has been made. The groups are allotted at the last stage when final merit is determined. Sana did her MBBS from Chandka Medical College in Sindh province and completed her house job in the Civil Hospital Karachi. She is currently doing FCPS from Sindh Institute of Urology and Transparent and soon would become a qualified surgeon.

Sana tweeted after the result, ‘Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh’, and added, ‘I’m pleased to share that by the grace of Allah Almighty, I have cleared the CSS 2020 and been allocated to PAS. All credit goes to my parents.”

Sana is the first Hindu woman who had been selected for the PAS after passing the CSS examination, BBC Urdu reported. A total of 79 women made it to the final list and the topper is also a woman named Maheen Hassan.

Including some political leaders, several people congratulated her on social media for her achievement. Senior leader of Pakistan People Party Farhatullah Babar tweeted, ‘Congratulations to Dr. Sana Ramchand. She has done proud the Hindu community of Pakistan, indeed the whole country’. A social media user Sumeet Rathore tweeted: ‘Amidst all the unusual news every day, let’s congratulate Dr. Sana Ramchand the first Hindu female for successfully qualifying CSS2020 Exam, and appointed as an Assistant Commissioner… Proud for All the Hindu Community.”