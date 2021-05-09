Staying home has become a hobby: Sonakshi Sinha on Covid-19

On Saturday, Sonakshi Sinha shared an adorable selfie of herself on Instagram saying she has reached the point when staying home has become a hobby because of the pandemic. She also urged everyone to get vaccinated and drive Covid away. The post from the 33-year-old actress received more than a lakh likes and had Sonakshi posing with open hair while sporting a grey tank top.

Her caption read, “Reached that point where staying home has become a hobby. #coronabhagao #getvaccinated”.

On the work front, Sonakshi had finished shooting for her upcoming digital debut film with ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar in March. She will also be seen playing the role of the social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in the upcoming war drama action film Bhuj: The Pride of India.