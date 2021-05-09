Tamil Nadu Covid-19 updates: 27k new COVID-19 cases, 241 deaths, both highest in a day

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported its biggest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases and fatalities, with 27,397 infections and 241 deaths, taking the tally to 13.51 lakh and the toll to 15,412. The state reached its new high record just a day after logging a record of 26,465 cases and 197 deaths. 23,110 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 11,96,549, leaving 1,39,401 active cases. With 6,846 new infections Chennai accounted for the most number, totaling 3,83,644 to date, and also fatalities, which now stands at 5,153, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,55,998 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,38,54,797. Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 2,458 cases, Coimbatore 2,117, Thiruvallur 1,284, and Madurai 1,217. Thirty-one districts reported new cases in triple digits, among which were Kancheepuram 906, Thanjaur 857, Tuticorin 853, Tiruchirappalli 820, Erode 779, Tirunelveli 674, Tiruppur 655, Salem 550, Kanyakumari 542, and Cuddalore 519. As many as 13 people who tested positive today were returnees from various destinations, the bulletin said.