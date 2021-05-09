They give me hope: Kareena Kapoor on mother’s day

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture of her elder son Taimur holding his younger brother, who is just months old. She sent wishes for all the “strong” mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day. This is the first time the four-year-old Taimur has been seen with his brother.

Along with the black-and-white photo of Taimur holding the infant in his arms, Kareena wrote “Today, the whole world is driven by hope. And these two give me hope… for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there… Keep the faith…”

Kareena’s family members, friends, and Bollywood colleagues sent their love to the post. She also dedicated posts to mother Babita and mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on Mother’s Day, along with throwback photos.