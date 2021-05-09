Three Indian-American CEOs have joined the steering committee of the Global Task Force

Three Indian-American CEOs Sunder Pichai from Google, Punit Renjen from Deloitte and Shantanu Narayen from Adobe have joined the steering committee of the Global Task Force on Pandemic Response, which is overseeing an unprecedented corporate sector initiative to help India successfully fight COVID19.

The Global Task Force on Pandemic Response, a newly formed U.S.-based public-private partnership organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and supported by Business Round table, announced today that it is working with the Chamber’s U.S.-India Business Council and the U.S.India Strategic Partnership Forum to take three immediate actions to help address the COVID-19 surge in India.

The action being taken are sourcing, shipping and delivering 1,000 Puritan Bennett ventilators desperately needed by healthcare facilities across India. The first ventilators procured by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation will arrive in India , with all remaining ventilators expected to arrive by June 3. Medtronic will manufacture the ventilators and handle end-to-end shipping, installation and ongoing and virtual training.

Delivering 25,000 oxygen concentrators to India by the end of May, with transportation support from FedEx.

Creating the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) India Action Group to provide ideas and practical information to CHROs to help their people in India.

Together these businesses will provide over USD 30 million in support for India’s healthcare response – joining the dozens of businesses which have pledged their support in efforts to provide oxygen concentrators, develop information and best practices to support employees in India.

Other members of the steering committee include Julie Sweet- CEO of Accenture,Andy Jassy,-the CEO of Amazon, Tim Cook,-the CEO of Apple, Brian Moynihan-Chairman of the Board and CEO, Bank of America, Raj Subramaniam,-president FedEx and Arvind Krishna- Chairman and CEO, IBM.