Union government allows grant to panchayats to fight Covid-19

New Delhi: The union government has allocated a grant of Rs. 8923.8 crore rupees to panchayats in the country to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The Union Finance Ministry has issued the fund to panchayats in 25 States in the country. The fund will be provided to all local self governments – village, block and district-. The grant is the first instalment of the ‘Untied Grants’ for the year 2021-22.

The amount released is the first instalment of the ‘Untied Grants’ for the year 2021-22. It may be utilised by the RLBs, among other things, for various prevention and mitigation measures needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. (2/4) — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) May 9, 2021

Earlier on May 1, the Union Ministry of Finance released Rs.4436.8 crores for the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). This was the the first instalment of Rs 8873.6 crores.

The first installment of the amount was released to SDRF’s to fight the pandemic. Usually, the fund for SDRF are released on June. The union government also released the funds without waiting for the utilization certificate of the amount provided to the states in the last financial year.