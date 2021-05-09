Web series ‘Maharani’ to premiere on SonyLIV on May 28

After winning accolades for her role in Netflix’s Leila, Huma Qureshi is all set to impress her fans as Rani Bharti in the new web series Maharani. launched the teaser of the political drama today April 9.

Actor Huma Qureshi on Sunday announced that her upcoming web series Maharani will start streaming on SonyLiv from May 28.

A political drama set in Bihar of 90's. Maharani also features actors Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Vineet Kumar.

Directed by Karan Sharma, the show is created by filmmaker Subhash Kapoor, who is also producing. Naren Kumar is serving as co-producer.The story revolves around Rani Bharti (Huma), whose life changes overnight. The teaser showcases how the current Chief Minister disrupts the state’s political machinery in a blink of an eye. While his party officials await the name of his successor with bated breaths, the CM announces his wife, Rani Bharti, as his successor. This leaves everyone shocked including Rani Bharati.