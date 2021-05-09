Woman ends life hours after losing husband to COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh: A 37-year-old woman, shocked over the death of her husband due to COVID-19, allegedly committed suicide at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Tukoganj police station officer said the woman identified as Khushboo jumped off the ninth floor of Shalby private hospital on Saturday night, hours after her 43-year-old husband named Rahul succumbed to the viral infection. She died on the spot. The official added, “Her husband was admitted to the hospital on April 24 after he contracted to COVID-19. She was shocked after getting to know about her husband’s death and ended her life.” The hospital reported the matter to the police. The woman’s body was sent for post-mortem.