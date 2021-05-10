Actor Rahul Vohra succumbs to Covid, hours after posting ‘I’ve lost courage’ on Facebook

Indian actor and YouTuber Rahul Vohra succumbed to Covid-19 days after sending out an appeal on social media for help as he battled against the virus.

The actor, who is 35 years old, was diagnosed with coronavirus last week and had been moved to a hospital in New Delhi before his condition worsened. Upon admission, the actor posted an appeal on Facebook, looking for a bed with oxygen on May 4. Vohra posted in Hindi which translates, “I am Covid positive. I am admitted since 4 days but no recovery. Is there any hospital like this? Where can I get oxygen bed because my oxygen level is going down here. There is no one else to watch #delhi I am posting this because I am very helpless. Because the injustices are not able to handle anything.” He was admitted at the Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur and was shifted to Ayushman Hospital in Dwarka on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, the actor posted another message on Facebook which is also written in Hindi: “If I had received good treatment I would’ve been saved. I will be reborn and do some good work. Now, I have lost all courage.” He died the next day.

Playwright Arvind Gaur paid tribute to Vohra in a Facebook post, “Rahul Vohra is gone. My promising actor is no more. Yesterday Rahul had said that ?? If I had got good treatment, I would have been saved too. Yesterday evening he was shifted from Rajiv Gandhi Hospital to Ayushman, Dwarka, but.. Rahul we all could not save you, sorry we are your culprits..”